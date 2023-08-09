Memphis will celebrate the re-opening of Tom Lee Park with a full day of events | Here's what you can look forward to

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After nearly two years and $60 million spent on renovating Memphis' Tom Lee Park, the city is less than a month away from opening up the park to residents on September 2. To celebrate the day, Memphis will host a series of events for the whole family.
Here's a full list of everything happening at Tom Lee Park on September 2, an event the City of Memphis calls "Day One:"
From 11:00 AM - Celebrate the opening of Tom Lee Park:
- 11:00 AM - Gather at the top of the Carlisle Cutbank Bluff (where Vance Ave meets the Bluffwalk) to join a celebratory parade down the bluff.
- 12:00 PM - Watch the formal ribbon cutting at AutoZone Plaza.
- 12:30 PM - Join an interfaith blessing of the park led by Church Health.
From 1:00 PM - Free park programs, activities, and experiences:
- Kids can enjoy free face-painting and temporary tattoos in the playground.
- Guided walking or nature tours.
- Day One photo opportunity.
- Basketball skills games at the Sunset Canopy
- Guided workouts at the Fitness Zone.
- Get zen and join a yoga class at Sunset Canopy. Hip-hop yoga will also be offered.
- Remember schoolyard days with Double Dutch at Sunset Canopy.
- Learn about the stories, myths, and creatures of the Mississippi at Riverfront Storytime.
- Learn to juggle and hula hoop from professional circus performers.
- Hourly toasts of a signature Day One drink.
- Dancing led by the experts.
- Memphis music from Garry Goin and friends.
Afternoon/evening:
- All Day - 4 on 4 Grass Volleyball Tournament by 901 Volleyball. Registration is available HERE.
- 5:00 PM - The MP3 Experiment: a massive participatory social experiment produced for the first time in Memphis.
- 6:00 PM - An acapella performance led by Theaster Gates at his new sculpture A Monument to Listening.
For more information and to get free tickets, visit HERE.