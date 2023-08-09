x
Memphis will celebrate the re-opening of Tom Lee Park with a full day of events | Here's what you can look forward to

The long-awaited re-opening of the park after a $60 million renovation project will happen September 2, and the city is celebrating with events for the whole family.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After nearly two years and $60 million spent on renovating Memphis' Tom Lee Park, the city is less than a month away from opening up the park to residents on September 2. To celebrate the day, Memphis will host a series of events for the whole family.

Here's a full list of everything happening at Tom Lee Park on September 2, an event the City of Memphis calls "Day One:"

  • From 11:00 AM - Celebrate the opening of Tom Lee Park:

    • 11:00 AM - Gather at the top of the Carlisle Cutbank Bluff (where Vance Ave meets the Bluffwalk) to join a celebratory parade down the bluff.
    • 12:00 PM - Watch the formal ribbon cutting at AutoZone Plaza.
    • 12:30 PM - Join an interfaith blessing of the park led by Church Health. 

  • From 1:00 PM - Free park programs, activities, and experiences:

    • Kids can enjoy free face-painting and temporary tattoos in the playground.
    • Guided walking or nature tours.
    • Day One photo opportunity.
    • Basketball skills games at the Sunset Canopy
    • Guided workouts at the Fitness Zone.
    • Get zen and join a yoga class at Sunset Canopy. Hip-hop yoga will also be offered.
    • Remember schoolyard days with Double Dutch at Sunset Canopy.
    • Learn about the stories, myths, and creatures of the Mississippi at Riverfront Storytime.
    • Learn to juggle and hula hoop from professional circus performers.
    • Hourly toasts of a signature Day One drink.
    • Dancing led by the experts.
    • Memphis music from Garry Goin and friends.

  • Afternoon/evening:

    • All Day - 4 on 4 Grass Volleyball Tournament by 901 Volleyball. Registration is available HERE.
    • 5:00 PM - The MP3 Experiment: a massive participatory social experiment produced for the first time in Memphis.
    • 6:00 PM - An acapella performance led by Theaster Gates at his new sculpture A Monument to Listening.

For more information and to get free tickets, visit HERE.

