Memphis Zoo announces Spring Hiring "Blitz"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Zoological Society announced Wednesday plans to add more than 150 new team members for this upcoming spring season in a spring hiring "blitz."

The hiring blitz will kick off with a job fair on Tuesday, February 8th from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm for applicants who would like to learn more about open positions and teams.

Currently, the Zoo says there are seasonal (6 month) customer service and team lead positions open in the following departments: culinary, retail, guest services, rides, education, horticulture, admissions and membership. Part-time, full-time positions and internships are also available.

The Zoo said they value a diverse workplace and strongly encourages people of all backgrounds to apply.

Applicants should bring an ID and be prepared to interview.

The Zoo said they believe that human diversity is as important as the biodiversity they seek to conserve.

“At the Memphis Zoo, we create adventures while saving wildlife," said Steve Rodriguez, Director of Human Resources. "We are seeking energetic, fun, responsible and service-orientated applicants for seasonal employment opportunities."