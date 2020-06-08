The Mid-South Fair has been postponed

The new dates are October 23rd-November 1st.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Fair has officially been postponed to Oct 23-Nov 1 of this year.

Todd Mastry, the executive director of the fair made this statement:

"It is and always will be our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for all employees and guests of the Mid-South Fair, which is why we felt this postponement was necessary. We’re communicating regularly with government officials and our midway provider to stay abreast of developments that will shape the safety precautions we'll have in place at the Fair."

This event is usually held in September at the Lander's Center in Southaven, Mississippi.

According to the Mid-South Fair's website, they describe the event as " the Mid-South Fair is dedicated to educating and connecting the region to it agricultural heritage; promoting local industry; providing safe, fun, family-oriented entertainment; and rewarding agricultural and craft achievement through an annual exposition."