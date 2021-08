Before their tournament, MPD officers stopped by LaRose Elementary school to give shoes, polo shirts, and Chick-fil-A lunch to the 5th graders.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Before hitting the basketball court, Memphis Police officers made an impact on some local kids on Friday.

Officers showed up at LaRose Elementary to give out shoes and polo shirts to 5th graders. Plus, the kids got a special Chick-fil-A lunch.

Members of MPD competed against first responders from Wisconsin in a basketball tournament aimed to help decompress from their stressful jobs.