'Keepin it Memphis' gives artists opportunity to perform original music

Once a month, Mid-South artists get the chance to perform and play all their original music.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday night, Jan. 4, 2023, the ‘Keepin it Memphis’ event is returning for its second year to highlight dozens of artists, creatives, and entrepreneurs.

The event is hosted by the ‘Let Your Art Shine’ organization. Once a month, local artists get the chance to perform and play all their original music. They will be performing in front of people who can invest in their careers and help them reach the next level.

During the event, there will also be a special tribute honoring Memphis legends like Gangsta Boo, Big Scarr, and others who have died in the past year.

Hip Hop trombonist Sheron Suavo Jones said this event is vital for Memphis artists.

The event is being hosted at the K3 Studio Café and starts at 7 p.m. Anyone who wishes to attend can purchase tickets for $10.