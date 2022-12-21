Got New Year's plans? Here are some things you can do with the kids

From the Memphis Botanic Garden's "Gift of Green" to a New Years event hosted by the Children's Museum of Memphis, here's where to take the kids as 2023 approaches.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the new year quickly approaching, a few key kid-friendly events are left in 2022. Here are a few things you’ll want to consider taking the kids to between now and the end of next week:

'Gift of Green' at the Memphis Botanic Garden

The Memphis Botanic Garden is open daily celebrating the "Gift of Green." Everyday hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the garden will be closed on Christmas day.

This may be one of the last few chances for you to get out to see the greenery before the consistent winter cold gets to the Mid-South. You can also buy a plant or flower on the way out that could make a great gift for Christmas.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

If sports is something your kids get excited about, your family could consider going to the AutoZone "Liberty Bowl" game, located at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. This year the Arkansas Razorbacks take on the Kansas Jayhawks.

Kickoff is at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Children's Museum of Memphis' 'New Years at Noon'

Looking ahead to the New Year, "New Years at Noon" event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 30th. That’s happening at the Children’s Museum of Memphis. They’ll be lots for the kids to do like face painting, art projects, free carousel rides, and a New Year’s balloon drop at noon.