Oh, my! | Mr. Sulu to make appearance at Knoxville Fanboy Expo in October

George Takei played Hikaru Sulu in Star Trek: The Original Series, as well as several Star Trek films. Recently, he has become an activist and pop culture icon.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Oh my! George Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu in Star Trek: The Original Series, is set to make an appearance in Knoxville this October during Fanboy Expo.

He gained enormous popularity for his catchphrase, "Oh my!" He said in interviews that he started using the catchphrase while he was on the Howard Stern Show. He said after the host said something outrageous, Takei said he used the phrase. Since it was recorded, it was used several times on the show after his appearance.

Takei has also become an activist and pop culture icon in recent years, advocating for social justice and human rights.

He has also appeared in guest roles on shows like Heroes and Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Fans can purchase "fan packages" to meet him for $185. They include a professional photo op and a chance to get his autograph with listed guests.