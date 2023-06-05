x
Orpheum announces tour date for Matt Rife, stand-up comedian and Tik Tok star

The stand-up comedian with 14 million Tik Tok followers is set to bring his brand of blunt observational humor to the Orpheum Theatre stage Feb. 16, 2024
Credit: The Orpheum Theatre

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphians looking for a laugh from Matt Rife won't have to scroll across their phone screens to find one on Feb. 16.

The stand-up comedian with 14 million Tik Tok followers is set to bring his brand of blunt observational humor to the Orpheum Theatre stage during his world tour.

The "ProbleMATTic World Tour" features dates across the U.S. and into Australia, Ireland, France, Sweden, Spain, Germany and Italy. The tour was announced through a YouTube video featuring actor Ashton Kutcher. 

According to the Orpheum, tickets for the Memphis date go on sale on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.

Those interested in the countdown for those ticket sales at the Orpheum in Memphis can click here

Matt Rife, comedian & actor, is bringing his Problematic World Tour to the Orpheum Theatre on February 16th! 🎙️✨⁠ ⁠ Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 9th, at 10AM.🎟️

Posted by The Orpheum Theatre-Memphis on Monday, June 5, 2023

