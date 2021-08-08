Overton Square Courtyard to host Memphis Summer Cocktail Festival

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This just in. It gets hot during the summer in Memphis. Haha, just kidding, that’s not news.

But what you may not know about is “the summer’s hottest party.” That’s how organizers describe the third annual Memphis Summer Cocktail Festival. The event, which is strictly for those 21-years-old and up, is at Overton Square Courtyard Friday, August 13, from 6-9pm. Your admission ticket buys you 12 sample-sized cocktails, access to a photo booth, access into all areas of the event, and “other fun activities.”