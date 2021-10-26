Parents will have another option for Halloween fun this year

Two local groups are hosting their first trunk or treat for the community.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With Halloween just a few days away, parents are thinking of and looking for places to take their children trick or treating. But with COVID-19 and the recent gun violence, parents need a safe alternative to let their children have fun and dress up. Well, two local groups want to help with that.

Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (F.F.U.N.) and South Memphis Alliance (S.M.A.) will host the 1st Trunk or Treat community initiative on Sunday, October 31, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Dairy Field across from 1044 S. Bellevue Avenue (corner of Bellevue Avenue and Walker Avenue).

“Parents need a safe environment to dress up their children in costumes and not worry about contaminated candy. There will be a friendly competition to demonstrate to youth how to have positive behavior, respect, and the importance of family. We are happy to partner with SMA and Reginald Milton on the initiative to help save our youth.” states Stevie Moore, the founder and president of F.F.U.N.

The event is a free, safe, and fun-filled evening for families and the community. There will be various resources for families, cash prizes for the best-decorated car, best child’s costume, free food, games, and more.