Parking, Security, Covid-19: Everything you need to know before the Southern Heritage Classic

As thousands migrate to the Bluff City this weekend, it's tiger against tiger.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a two-year hiatus, The Southern Heritage Classic is back. As thousands migrate to the Bluff City this weekend, it's tiger against tiger.



WHO’S PLAYING?

Lead by head Coach Deion Sanders, Jackson State is looking to score another victory to remain undefeated. While, Eddie George's TSU tigers are looking for their first win of the season.

PARKING

On Saturday, general parking opens at 8am and will cost $20.

There are 4,500 parking spaces at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium at Liberty Park. You can also purchase tailgating spaces on Tiger Lane online with TicketMaster.

You can find parking map, here.



CLEAR BAG POLICY

There is a clear bag policy at the stadium.

The clear bag can be 12”x6”x 12” or smaller. Small clutches, that are 5”x 7” are okay.



WHAT NOT TO BRING

Remember, several items are prohibited inside the stadium, including:

Strollers

Chair backs larger than a single seat (a maximum of 18″ wide, 12″ deep with arms)

Umbrellas

Cameras with lens greater than 12” and audio or audio/visual recording devices

Laptop computers, televisions or any device that may interfere with technology related services provided by the stadium or for its use

Briefcases, backpacks, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera/video recorder bags

Air horns or any other artificial noise makers other than those approved by the playing teams or their respective conferences

Animals (excluding service animals, those approved for shows, entertainment, etc.)

Fireworks or other explosives

Laser pens or laser products of any type

Coolers/Ice Chests

Outside food or beverages of any kind (alcoholic beverages included) except for medical or infant needs

Glass, plastic, aluminum & liquid containers

Poles or sticks

Balloons, confetti, glitter, objectionable banners or device that may interfere with and/or distract any sports or event participant or stadium guest

Projectiles of any type including Frisbees, baseballs and beach balls

Mask or costumes other than those in support of the playing teams excluding any Stadium Management approved themed events

Weapons of any type, including guns and knives

Drones or Remote Controlled Model Aircraft (RCMA)

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS

Fans will need a mask. The Liberty Bowl is following the Shelby County health order. The only exceptions are for kids under the age of 3, or if you're eating or drinking.



SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

8 a.m. Classic Tailgate

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium parking lots and Tiger Lane.

8 a.m. Memphis District Golf Classic

Tunica National Golf & Tennis

11 a.m. Classic Battle of the Bands

Whitehaven High School Stadium

11 a.m. Classic Fashions & Brunch

Renasant Convention Center/Grand Ballroom

6 p.m. Southern Heritage Classic Football Game

Tennessee State vs. Jackson State

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

HOW TO WATCH AT HOME

If you're not going to the game, you can watch it live on ESPN 3.