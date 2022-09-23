'A hidden gem' | Pink Palace Crafts Fair runs until Sunday

The 50th Pink Palace Crafts Fair features a petting zoo, bouncy houses and repeat customers buying glass art. The event lasts until Sunday, Sept. 25.

On Friday, the "Pink Palace Crafts Fair" kicked off at Audubon Park. The fair, celebrating it's 50th year, runs until Sunday, Sept. 25.

A petting zoo, bouncy houses and repeat customers can all be found at this year's event.

Pam Dickey is the Chairman of the Pink Palace Crafts Fair

"I feel that this is a hidden gym within the city," Dickey said. "There's really something for everyone."

With many demonstrators that Dickey describes as "unique," the chairman said there's fun for both kids and adults alike at the fair.

"There's been a really good crowd," artist Paula Mynatt said. "The weather's certainly been cooperative, for sure."

Mynatt specializes in hand-blown glass artwork.

"We have had a lot of regular customers that are coming back year after year," Mynatt said. "We jokingly say, 'they have got to have everything,' but they say, 'I want to give a gift to somebody else,' and they like our glass so much."

Greg Belz is a spectator who attended the fair on Friday.

"I love the pink palace crafts fair because of the crafts demonstrations that they present," Belz said. "I like when people can learn about the skills and talents that go into creating the pieces of art that are for sale."

Belz said he also likes to attend "because of the energy of the artists."

"That's very important that you understand the difference between things that are just on the shelf in a store—that came from a container—and the things that are handmade by artists who live and work [here]."

Chairman Dickey noted one more reason to attend.