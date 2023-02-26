Prom and quinceañera apparel modeled at show in Wolfchase Mall Galleria

La Prensa Media and the Wolfchase Mall Galleria teamed up for a show that featured accessories as well as shoes to compliment various outfits.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Wolfchase Mall Galleria teamed up with La Presna Latina media to present the newest prom and quinceañera apparells on Saturday night.

The show featured accessories as well as shoes to compliment each outfit.

Both organizations focused on bringing awareness to diversity in the Mid-South

Jairo Arguijo is the Operations Director La Prensa.

"We want to make sure that we, not just show up for Memphis, we want to make sure that we continue showing Memphis what a diverse culture what we have here."