Prom and quinceañera apparel modeled at show in Wolfchase Mall Galleria

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Wolfchase Mall Galleria teamed up with La Presna Latina media to present the newest prom and quinceañera apparells on Saturday night.
The show featured accessories as well as shoes to compliment each outfit.
Both organizations focused on bringing awareness to diversity in the Mid-South
Jairo Arguijo is the Operations Director La Prensa.
"We want to make sure that we, not just show up for Memphis, we want to make sure that we continue showing Memphis what a diverse culture what we have here."
The organization will be having more events in the future to keep bringing awareness of a multicultral Memphis.