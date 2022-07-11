x
Reba McEntire coming to FedEx Forum in November | Here's where you can get tickets starting Friday

Grammy-award winning country musician Reba McEntire returns to the FedexForum November 17.
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Reba McEntire performs "Freedom" at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grammy award winner and 14-time American Music Award winner Reba is returning to FedExForum with her REBA: Live In Concert tour on Thursday, November 17, with special guest Terri Clark. 

Tickets for REBA: Live In Concert go on-sale to the general public Friday, July 15, at 10 a.m. on ticketmaster.com or at the FedExForum Box Office. An exclusive FedExForum presale is available beginning Thursday, July 14, from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. for current Memphis Grizzlies MVP Season Ticket Members, recipients of FedExForum Event Alert e-mails and subscribers of Grizzlies e-News.

A highly-decorated artist, Reba has won two Grammys, the most recent in 2018 for her album Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope. Reba has also won 14 American Music Awards across three decades.

She was also the star of her own syndicated sitcom "Reba" that aired for six seasons.  

