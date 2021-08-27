Shelby County celebrates its first ever "Summer AG Day"

Summer Ag Day celebrates the farmers, agricultural businesses, and innovations in farming and ag-tech that make Shelby County a renowned leader in agriculture.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris gave families across the county to come and learn about the county's multi-billion dollar agriculture industry.

Local residents got to come and celebrate the farmers and agricultural companies as well as see the technology that contributes to Shelby County being a leader in agriculture.

"Shelby County, yeah it's an urban county, but it's a really diverse county with a real, real important farming tradition," said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, "Based on the turnout today, based on how excited these kids are, they're pretty wide-eyed to hold the baby chick, hold the baby ducks, and so forth. Based on their reaction, we've got to do this again, and again, and again."

Looks like all the kids had a great time at County Mayor Lee Harris' 1st Agday! pic.twitter.com/6D5yqyrEgO — Janice Bridges (@janiceTVnews) August 27, 2021