Shelby County celebrates its first ever "Summer AG Day"

Summer Ag Day celebrates the farmers, agricultural businesses, and innovations in farming and ag-tech that make Shelby County a renowned leader in agriculture.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris gave families across the county to come and learn about the county's multi-billion dollar agriculture industry.

Local residents got to come and celebrate the farmers and agricultural companies as well as see the technology that contributes to Shelby County being a leader in agriculture.

"Shelby County, yeah it's an urban county, but it's a really diverse county with a real, real important farming tradition," said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, "Based on the turnout today, based on how excited these kids are, they're pretty wide-eyed to hold the baby chick, hold the baby ducks, and so forth. Based on their reaction, we've got to do this again, and again, and again."

There were farm-themed games, live animals, music, and interactive food demonstrations that helped educate not only the adults but the children, too!

