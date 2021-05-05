The 2021 AutoZone Liberty Bowl President has been announced

For the 63rd AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Chris Moore has been elected.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chris Moore, who has co-chaired the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Golf Classic for 27 consecutive years, has been elected President of the 2021 AutoZone Liberty Bowl Festival Association. Moore is a longtime board member and has spearheaded the annual golf tournament, which has contributed more than $3.5 million to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“One of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl’s key missions is to showcase Memphis to the rest of the world through the various year-round community events conducted by the Association,” said Moore. “It’s an honor and privilege to serve as the 2021 President, as the AutoZone Liberty Bowl shines a positive light on Memphis and continues to share the life-saving message of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through our events during the year.”

“Chris has been a strong supporter and advocate of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl and all our activities for nearly three decades. We’re excited about the enthusiasm and dedication Chris brings to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Festival Association,” said Steve Ehrhart, Executive Director of the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

In addition to Chris Moore, the AutoZone Liberty Bowl Festival Association also elected the following individuals as officers for 2021: Bill Giles (Chairman), David Boston (Vice President), Hugh Mallory (Secretary), and Becky Dinstuhl (Treasurer).

To purchase tickets to the 2021 AutoZone Liberty Bowl, call (901) 795-7700 or visit online at www.AutoZoneLibertyBowl.org.

Tiny Elvis is ready to rock at the 63rd @AutoZone Liberty Bowl. See what arts and crafts Elvis is getting into over at @artprojectmem #NTTW21 #MemphisNTTW pic.twitter.com/EK4xU1x2yU — AutoZone Liberty Bowl (@AZOLibertyBowl) May 3, 2021

We are proud to present the @AutoZone Liberty Bowl Distinguished Citizen Award to 2-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning on June 6, 2021. Please join us at the @HiltonMemphis for a dinner and auction benefiting @StJude.



More info and tickets: https://t.co/JLeDPV64xj pic.twitter.com/yEqOc2Xmcz — AutoZone Liberty Bowl (@AZOLibertyBowl) April 6, 2021

AutoZone Liberty Bowl Golf Classic

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl Golf Classic is coming up in June. The tournament and related events will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Tournament activities will begin Sunday, June 6 with a dinner, silent and live auctions at the Hilton Memphis Hotel at 5:30 p.m. Peyton Manning will be presented the Bowl’s Distinguished Citizen Award.

The Golf Classic will be played Monday, June 7 at TPC Southwind. There will be two shotgun starts, with foursomes teeing off at 7:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.