The Memphis Grizzlies are having a pop-up vaccine event on Friday

In partnership with the Shelby County Health Department, a pop-up COVID vaccine event at the Rock 'n' Soul Museum.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have partnered with the Shelby County Health Department (SCHD) to hold a COVID-19 vaccine event on Friday, November 26th from 5-7pm.

There will be 100 doses of the Pfizer-Biotech COVID-19 vaccine available for those aged 12 and older and anyone receiving a vaccine will get two Terrace Level tickets for that night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. Tickets will be handed out once the vaccine has been given.

The SCHD will offer first, second and third or “booster” doses of the Pfizer-Biotech COVID-19 vaccine. No appointment is required, but children aged 12-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and proof of age is required (birth certificate or vaccination record). Children younger than 18 are not currently eligible to receive COVID-19 booster doses.

Adults aged 18 and older receiving second or “booster” doses should bring their CDC vaccination card.