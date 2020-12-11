The Peabody Hotel's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will look different this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Famed for its magical holiday decorations and seasonal ambiance, The Peabody is making changes to its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony this year to maintain a safe, socially-distanced event.
The lighting ceremony, taking place Friday, November 27, 4PM – 6PM with the arrival of Santa Claus to illuminate the Peabody Christmas Tree, will be open only to hotel guests via a special holiday package.
In addition to a smaller event with limited attendance, Santa will make his appearance this year from the Mezzanine to light the Christmas Tree and, instead of large choirs, a jazz trio will play holiday classics from above.
Light Up The Holidays Package includes:
- one night’s accommodations
- Exclusive viewing of The Peabody Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Peabody keepsake Christmas ornament
- Two Peabody face masks
- WiFi
- Parking
Available November 25 – 30, 2020
Starting at $199 / night
Reservations: 1-800-PEABODY or www.PeabodyMemphis.com
Peabody Tree Lighting Ceremony event
*Open to hotel guests only*
- Friday, November 27, 2020 4PM – 6PM Peabody Grand Lobby
- 5PM: Santa Claus to light the Christmas immediately after 5PM Duck March
- Jazz Trio playing holiday classics
- Candy canes, Peabody Duck gingerbread cookies and hot chocolate
The Peabody, with its festively decorated Grand Lobby, will be open to the public throughout the holiday season.
“The Peabody is synonymous with tradition and memories, especially during the holidays. The hotel is a special place for so many families this time of year to gather and celebrate, but we do have to make some changes to the Tree Lighting Ceremony itself to maintain a safe and socially-distanced event for everyone,” said Douglas V. Browne, President, Peabody Hotels & Resorts.
The Peabody Christmas Tree stands 30 feet tall and has approximately 15,000 lights and 2,000 ornaments on it. Additionally, there are 600 feet of lighted garland overlooking the Lobby from the Mezzanine.