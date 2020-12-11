The Peabody Hotel's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will look different this year

Only hotel guests through a special hotel package will be able to watch the tree lighting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Famed for its magical holiday decorations and seasonal ambiance, The Peabody is making changes to its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony this year to maintain a safe, socially-distanced event.

The lighting ceremony, taking place Friday, November 27, 4PM – 6PM with the arrival of Santa Claus to illuminate the Peabody Christmas Tree, will be open only to hotel guests via a special holiday package .

In addition to a smaller event with limited attendance, Santa will make his appearance this year from the Mezzanine to light the Christmas Tree and, instead of large choirs, a jazz trio will play holiday classics from above.

Light Up The Holidays Package includes:

one night’s accommodations

Exclusive viewing of The Peabody Tree Lighting Ceremony

Peabody keepsake Christmas ornament

Two Peabody face masks

WiFi

Parking

Available November 25 – 30, 2020

Starting at $199 / night

Peabody Tree Lighting Ceremony event

*Open to hotel guests only*

Friday, November 27, 2020 4PM – 6PM Peabody Grand Lobby

5PM: Santa Claus to light the Christmas immediately after 5PM Duck March

Jazz Trio playing holiday classics

Candy canes, Peabody Duck gingerbread cookies and hot chocolate

The Peabody, with its festively decorated Grand Lobby, will be open to the public throughout the holiday season.

“The Peabody is synonymous with tradition and memories, especially during the holidays. The hotel is a special place for so many families this time of year to gather and celebrate, but we do have to make some changes to the Tree Lighting Ceremony itself to maintain a safe and socially-distanced event for everyone,” said Douglas V. Browne, President, Peabody Hotels & Resorts.