They’re back! Germantown Charity Horse Show returns in June

From hunter jumpers to carriage driving, the annual event --a sanctioned U.S. Equestrian Federation Heritage Competition-- returns in 2021.

GERMANTOWN, Tennessee — After a one-year absence due to COVID-19, the Germantown Charity Horse Show is returning in 2021. The event, which is a sanctioned U.S. Equestrian Federation Heritage Competition, is scheduled for June 8-12.

Here is a letter posted to the event’s Facebook page:



Dear Germantown Charity Members, Sponsors, and Friends,

The Germantown Charity Horse Show has been a member of the Germantown Community for 71 years. Last year, because of Covid 19, we were forced to cancel the show for the first time in our history.

We are happy to announce that this year we are back and excited to welcome our exhibitors, sponsors, and spectators. Competitors want to compete and we are offering our great venue in the heart of Germantown for the 72nd year. Many of our exhibitors have been with us for generations and we appreciate their loyalty.

Our goal is not only to support an equestrian event for competitors and spectators but also to support our community through charitable contributions. Last year we were proud to honor our charitable commitments even though we did not have the show. We thank you and all our SPONSORS for the support that allows us to contribute to Kindred Place and Germantown Schools.

This year will present challenges as we navigate Covid restrictions. Masks and social distancing will be practiced. The USEF (United States Equestrian Federation) limits horse shows to 40% capacity for spectators. Vendors are limited and Box Seat Sponsors are limited to four people per box. Changes may occur in the next two months and we will keep you apprised of them.

Many shows are not opening this year, but we feel we owe it to the equestrian community to do our best to continue the history of the Germantown Charity Horse Show and provide the best experience possible for all involved.

We look forward to seeing you.

Thank you for all you do to make our community a better place!

Sincerely,

Ross Herrin

GCHS President

What exactly is the Germantown Charity Horse Show?

The Germantown Charity Horse Show is an all-breed show for locals and out-of-towners, young and old, new to horses and old timers. Expect to be amazed at the beautiful horses, skillful riders and fun crowds. From hunter jumpers (yes, jumping over fences) to carriage driving and Gypsy Vanner horses, and from American Saddlebred to Paso Fino classes, you will see a variety of horses and riding styles. The show benefits Kindred Place (formerly known as the Exchange Club Family Center of Memphis) and has contributed to local education programs. The Germantown Charity Horse Show is a U.S. Equestrian Federation Heritage Competition, giving it national recognition for its contribution to the community and to the sport. You can read more about the show here.

What should I wear?

The weather can be a bit warm, even at night. Shorts, sun dresses, short sleeve shirts are all recommended. Hats, sunglasses and sunscreen are also a must, especially if you’ll be at the show during the day.

Is this a kid-friendly event?

Absolutely. The children will love the outdoors along with the beautiful horses. If any little ones are shy or maybe afraid of the horses you can sit a comfortable distance or get up close and personal if desired. Face painting is a popular spot for kids in the vendor area, and on Saturday night our Stick Horse Races are a longstanding tradition the kids love. For $5 they can ride their stick horse to victory in the main arena and receive a ribbon. Ice cream, crushed ice and other treats are available in the vendor area. In addition, our mascot Charity has a General Store with items such as coloring books, stuffed animals, stick horses, and toy horses for sale.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets can be purchased at the gate on the south end of the Arena and at the eastern gate by the pavilion. Advance tickets may be purchased at several Germantown locations.

Morning and afternoon performances are free of charge, and you are welcome to attend and watch the hunter/jumper competition in the North and South Rings and the Sonny Foster Arena. Tickets are required for entry to the evening performances in the Sonny Foster Arena.

What time should I arrive?

Generally the public attends the evening performances which start between 5:00- 6:30. Complete schedules can be found here. Days start as early at 7:30 for those who wish to make a full day of the fun.

Where should I park?

Parking is available in the grass in front of the arena, at Germantown High School and the surrounding streets. There will be a shuttle from the high school. Local police officers will on site and help to direct you to open available parking. Parking is free.

Where can I sit at the show?

Your general admission tickets allow open seating anywhere on the bleacher type seats or grassy knolls (great for kids). Box seats are reserved for box owners and are designated by the name of the box owner. You are welcome to purchase a box seat (subject to availability), and this gives you a designated location for the entire week of the show. More information about box seats can be found here.

What kind of food is available for purchase?

The Germantown Commissary supplies a variety of barbecue and chicken menu items in two separate pavilions surrounding the Sonny Foster Arena. Bella Cafe serves coffee, tea and refreshing smoothies all day. In the evening, be prepared for a variety of fair food such as funnel cakes, corn dogs, cotton candy, and shaved ice. Sheridan’s Frozen Custard is open every evening for delicious sundaes. Other food vendors also will be on site with salads, wraps, hot dogs, and other delicious fare.

What can I bring?

Coolers and outside food are allowed. Our bleacher seating is modern and comfortable, but if you would like to bring your own stadium chair there are some places in the grass where you can sit. Also please support our vendors for great food and desserts! We have a wide variety of food and cold treats available at the show.

Can I bring my dog?

Yes! But be advised that Germantown has a strict “Leash Law,” and unleashed dogs are subject to impounding and their owners may be fined. Loose dogs that are a problem, especially if caught in any arena, will result in a fine to exhibitors of $100.00. Please use your judgment on bringing your dog if you believe they will be afraid of running horses, crowds, or other dogs.

What can’t I bring?

Fireworks, portable speakers, radios (without headphones), open flames, and slingshots are not allowed. Also the arena and park area is a gun-free zone. Please refrain from bringing any devices that make loud noises or that could potentially spook horses while they are performing.

What if it rains?