Things to do in Memphis: Italian Festival, Zombie Walk and Memphis Pride Festival

Take a look at some of the events happening in Memphis this week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis offers many opportunities to have fun over the summer.

Here are three things you can look forward to this week:

This Thursday, the Memphis Italian Festival will be back for the first time since 2019. It will be held at Marquette Park (4946 Alrose Ave.) from June 2-4. Tickets are $12 per person Thursday and Friday and $15 Saturday.

Kids 10 and under and active military members with an ID get in for free.

Memphians dressed as zombies will deliver food on behalf of the Mid-South Food Bank. If you want to get your makeup done by a pro, be at Handy Park by 4 p.m. Friday.

The walk starts at 7 p.m. and you're welcome to bring canned goods.

Back for the first time in three years, the Memphis Pride Festival is this Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Robert Church Park. Tickets are $1.

The Memphis Pride Parade is at 1 p.m. Saturday. More than 100 parade units and 2,500 people will be rolling down Beale Street.