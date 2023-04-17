'Twilight Thursdays' return to Memphis Botanic Garden with music, food and more

These events are free with admission at Memphis Botanic Garden, and advanced reservations are not required.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From May 11 until Oct. 26, the Memphis Botanic Garden will be open for extended hours specifically on Thursdays from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

"Twilight Thursdays" promise a cash bar with beer and wine as well as evening entertainment and "food truck favorites" on select Thursdays at the garden.

These events are free with admission at Memphis Botanic Garden (MBG), and advanced reservations are not required. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for those over the age of 62 and $7 for children between the ages of 2 and 12.

MBG members are freely admitted. Dogs are welcome during Twilight Thursdays.

Specific entertainment is set to take place the second Thursday of each month, including music from Jeremy Stanfill and Josh Cosby, Tracking Giants, Short in the Sleeve, Rowdy Franks and Movie Night Band.

"Memphis food truck favorites" are said to be on-site May 11, June 8, July 13, Aug. 10, Sept. 14 and Oct. 12 for a picnic dinner.