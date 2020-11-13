Volunteer Memphis is helping a local sorority chapter recognize caregivers

They are teaming up with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Beta Epsilon Omega Chapter and Baptist Memorial Health Care to hand out paint kits for Caregiver's Day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Beta Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority invites you to celebrate caregivers on AKA Caregivers Day Observance!

There will be a virtual informational session and painting session on November 20, 2020.

Register for the paint kit ticket only if you want to participate during painting session of the event.

Paint kits will consist of a 9X12 canvas, paint instructions, paint, table top easels, paint brushes, and apron. Kits will be picked up.

Pickup dates for kits are:

November 13, 2020, from 4:00pm-6:00pm

November 14, 2020, from 11:00am – 1:00pm

The pickup location is: YellowRose Studios, 4821 American Way Suite 303, Memphis, TN 38118.

Speakers from Baptist Health Care, Alzheimers and Dementia Services, and the Alzheimers Association.

This event is in partnership with Volunteer Memphis and Baptist Health Care.

To register for both the informational and painting session, visit Volunteermemphis.org/events.