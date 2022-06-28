Where is it legal to shoot fireworks in the Mid-South?

Here's a list of where you can and can't shoot off your own fireworks in the Mid-South.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Planning your own 4th of July celebration? Whether or not it's legal to set off your own fireworks depends on where you live. Check out the list below to find out.

Arkansas

West Memphis: According to the West Memphis code of ordinances, fireworks are allowed from June 20 through July 10 and from December 10 through January 5.

Mississippi

Southaven and Hernando: It's illegal to use, sell, or possess any fireworks in Southaven and Hernando, according to both ordinances.

Olive Branch: Olive Branch residents can't sell fireworks within city limits. The only exception is for Class C fireworks during any period of time except June 15 through July 5 and December 10 through January 2. The ordinance also states that "discharging, shooting, and igniting Class C common fireworks" within Olive Branch city limits is prohibited.

Horn Lake: Using or selling fireworks in Horn Lake is illegal unless you have a supervised display permit. If you have the permit, you can light fireworks between June 15 through July 5 from 5-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5 p.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday.

Tennessee

Shelby County's ordinance states possession and use of Class C fireworks are legal within county limits. Those include your common firecrackers like sparklers or bottle rockets. However, cities and towns can create their own ordinances.

Memphis: According to Memphis police, it's OK to light, possess or sell fireworks within the city without a permit.

Collierville: According to Collierville's ordinance, it's illegal for anyone to light fireworks in the street or in open lots near businesses or homes. The only fireworks allowed are sparklers, toy pistols, or something that can be lit in a room.

Germantown: Germantown's ordinance states anything related to fireworks is illegal. You can make, store, sell, handle or use fireworks in the city.

Bartlett: If you want to celebrate at home, fireworks are allowed if no one complains about the noise. The town has a noise ordinance that prohibits someone from making unnecessary loud noise between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Lakeland: You can't set off firecrackers or sell them if you aren't already a preexisting business.

Arlington: People are allowed to use fireworks twice a year — July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and December 31 from 8 p.m. through 1 a.m. on January 1.

Millington: According to Millington's ordinance, people aren't allowed to use or sell fireworks within city limits unless it's for a public display managed by city employees or a permit is obtained.