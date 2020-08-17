Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will host a recruiting event at its Olive Branch location on August 21

There are up to 200 full-time positions that need to be filled.

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — For Immediate Release:

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. announced Monday that a recruiting event will be held on Friday, August 21 from 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM.

The recruiting will be held at Williams-Sonoma’s office in Olive Branch. The Olive Branch location is at 7755 Polk Lane, Olive Branch, MS. Up to 200 full time jobs will be filled, with offers made to qualified candidates on the spot.

To comply with social distancing and other COVID-19 protective measures, interested applicants must fill out applications online in advance at wsapplymemphis.com.

Once an application has been completed, the applicant will be contacted by Williams-Sonoma via telephone to schedule a specific time for an in-person interview.

Due to COVID precautions, no one will be able to enter the building for an interview without a scheduled appointment or to fill out an application on the day of the event. Applicants can also call 866-205-1145 for more information.

All shifts will have openings and jobs will include positions across all skill and experience levels including forklift operators, machine operators, merchandise processors, distribution center clerks and distribution center admins.

Candidates must have previous experience and meet the minimum qualifications for the position they are applying for, including completing the interview and pre-employment process.

Williams-Sonoma offers a full complement of benefits including 401K, Medical, Dental, Vision, Vacations, Sick-time, Holidays, Floating Holidays, an Employee Assistance Program, Life Insurance, Associate Discounts of 40% off, Monthly Recognition Rewards, Parental Leave, Six Sigma Lean Training, Health Care Account, Dependent Care Account, Short-Term Disability, Bereavement, Pet Insurance and more.

“We are looking to fill all of the available positions immediately,” said Josh Sanderson, Director of Talent. “This event is just the beginning of hiring by Williams-Sonoma for the rest of 2020. We will soon be announcing our seasonal employment needs, which we anticipate will be double last year’s and potentially in the 3,000 jobs range. It is also important to mention that Williams-Sonoma has established detailed protocols related to COVID safety including such things as wellness and temperature checks, social distancing, facility cleaning, mask wearing and availability, and overall education.”

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is a specialty retailer of high-quality products for the home. These products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key