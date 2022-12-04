Here's where you can test drive a Ford F-150 Lightning in Memphis this April

After two years on hold due to COVID-19, the Memphis International Auto Show is returning to the downtown Renasant Convention Center April 22 to 24.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Greater Memphis Auto Dealers Association announced Monday the 2022 Memphis International Auto Show will take place April 22 to 24 at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis.

The auto show will return after being canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is offering free admission.

Organizers said car lovers are invited to check out hundreds of the latest vehicles in a non-selling environment, inspect engines, experience the latest automotive technology, and even go for a test drive – all for free.

Ford Motor Company, which just last year announced it would invest $5.6 billion to build its largest auto production campus in its history in West Tennessee, will make a big splash at the Memphis International Auto Show.

Indoors, attendees will find the latest Ford electric vehicles like the F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit.

Outside, Ford's drive track will pair show-goers with professional drivers for a trip around the track in an F-150 Lightning or Mustang Mach-E.

Car fans can also test drive an assortment of vehicles outside the convention center from Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram.

This year’s auto show will also feature Subaru Pet Adoptions all show days. Pets looking for forever homes will be available for adoption at the Subaru booth.

A lineup of pre-production models, not yet available in dealer showrooms, will be on the show floor including the 2023 Subaru Solterra (EV), 2022 Grand Wagoneer, 2022 Jeep 4xe (hybrid), 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning (EV), 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross, 2022 Toyota Tundra, 2022 Chevrolet Corvette, 2022 Chevrolet Bolt and 2022 Ford Bronco, to name a few.