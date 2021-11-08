Fans show off their vocal skills as they sing some Elvis songs during Elvis Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fans from around the world are flocking to Graceland during Elvis Week , which began Wednesday. The week includes concerts, tribute artist performances, panel discussions and tours, as well as the legendary candlelight vigil.

In honor of the King of Rock and Roll, photojournalist Ryan Cleek hit the streets to see what some of your favorite Elvis songs are. Here's Julie Engelken, Hunter Causey, Pennie Bennett, Cathy Albarella, Todd Rooks, Jenna Holbrooks, Marlo Holbrooks, and Michale Albarella.