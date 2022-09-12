Filming for restaurant renovation show set for Memphis, guests and volunteers wanted

"Restaurant: Impossible" is asking for attendees to fill seats and eat on Sept. 22 and 23 at Big Dawg's in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Big Dawg's, a Memphis restaurant with two locations that serve barbeque and hamburgers among other foods, is now set to be the site of a television show aimed at renovating eateries across the country.

"Restaurant: Impossible" is asking for attendees to fill seats and eat on Sept. 22 and 23 at Big Dawg's. They are also looking for volunteers to assist Chef Robert Irvine's renovation team as they design and construct alterations to the restaurant.

"Driven helpers" who are skilled or proficient in painting, crafting, constructing, remodeling, cleaning, decorating or upholstering fit the bill for who the show is looking for, according to a press release.

Those interested in being paid for these activities are encouraged to email reservationsimpossible@gmail.com by Sept. 20 at noon with a full name, email address, cell number and description of any pertinent skill set or related profession. Use the subject line "2022 / BIG DAWG’S Volunteer"

Qualifications for volunteers include being 18 years of age or older, signing an appearance release on site, wearing a mask on set at all times and wearing sneakers or boots and work clothing with no logos.

The first shift for this is Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. and the second shift is Sept. 23 at 10:30 a.m.

As far as those interested in dining in the restaurant during the filming of the show, lunch on Thursday Sept. 22 will be at 11 a.m. and the "Grand Re-Opening Dinner" at Big Dawg's will be Sept. 23 at 7 p.m.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to email reservationsimpossible@gmail.com by Sept. 20 at noon using the subject line "2022 / BIG DAWG’S RESERVATIONS."

Contact information including full name, email address and cell phone number are required in the email as well as party size and the names of those included in your party.

According to the press release, production will be covering the cost of the lunch meal but not the grand re-opening meal.