Fire Museum of Memphis to offer free Tuesday admission | Here's a list of Memphis attractions with free admission days

The Fire Museum of Memphis announced it will participate in Tennessee Tuesdays, offering free admission to Shelby County residents every Tuesday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Starting Sept. 20, the Fire Museum of Memphis, will offer free admission every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to Shelby County residents.

To get free admission, all you have to do is bring a valid Shelby County I.D.

The Fire Museum joins many other Memphis-area attractions that offer free admission during the week.

Here's a breakdown on some of the free days across the city:

Mondays, Tennessee residents can get free admission to the National Civil Rights Museum for free from 3 p.m. to close.

Tuesdays are the most common free day for attractions across the city. The Memphis Zoo extends free entry to all Tennessee residents every Tuesday. The Fire Museum of Memphis, Stax Museum of American Soul Museum and the Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum all offer free admission to Shelby County residents on Tuesdays. 

Wednesdays, the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art has free entry; no I.D. required. Plus, they're open late!

Thursdays, the Metal Museum is free for all Tennessee residents with a valid, state-issued ID.

