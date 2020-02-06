Watch | Floyd Mayweather will pay for George Floyd's funeral, Lizzo feels hope over national outrage, and Fuller House comes to an end

Mayweather said that he felt compelled to do something to help, and Floyd's family accepted his offer to pay for Floyd's final arrangements

In today's Hollywood headlines, celebrities continue to show up and speak out in support of people seeking justice for the killing of George Floyd, as the reboot of a classic sitcom comes to an end without one of its most recognized faces on the screen.

Former boxing world champion Floyd Mayweather has committed to paying for the funeral services of 46-year-old Floyd, the black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis week.

Mayweather told Hollywood Unlocked in an exclusive interview how distraught he was over the charges that now-fired Derek Chauvin currently faces, which include third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Mayweather said that he felt compelled to do something to help, and Floyd's family accepted his offer to pay for Floyd's final arrangements.

Mayweather will pay for at least three funeral services, with one in George's hometown of Houston, and two more in both Minnesota and Charlotte.

GRAMMY winning singer Lizzo said she's feeling inspired right now by the collective outrage she's seeing over Floyd's death, in a livestream interview with Culture Report.

"This is the most outrage I've seen as a country and that is starting to give me the first semblance of hope that I've had in a long time," she said in the candid conversation.

"I really do believe in the good in people and maybe that makes me naive, but I've seen Minneapolis rise up and do incredible things and this isn't the first time."



The Truth Hurts singer, who started her recording career in Minneapolis where Floyd died, got emotional while taking about people fighting for racial equality.

She's been sharing daily messages of support on her social media platforms, including tips on how to be better ally.

In other news, today officially marks the end of Fuller House, with the final episodes of the final season out now on Netflix… minus one famous face.

Lori Loughlin, long-known as "Aunt Becky," hasn't been so much as mentioned on the show since she was arrested related to the college admissions bribery scandal in March of 2019.

Meanwhile, "Uncle Jesse," played by John Stamos, finally explains where his television wife has been all this time in the "Be Yourself, Free Yourself" episode of 'Fuller House.'

Apparently she's been in Nebraska helping out her mother.