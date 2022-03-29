Foo Fighters cancel upcoming tour dates, including BSMF, after drummer's death

The band was set to headline the Beale Street Music Festival from April 29 to May 1.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Foo Fighters announced they have canceled all upcoming tour dates, including the Beale Street Music Festival, after drummer Taylor Hawkins died last week.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the band said: "It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together."

Hawkins was the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friend of frontman Dave Grohl for 25 years. He died during a South American tour with the rock band. There were no immediate details on how he died. He was 50.

Beale Street Music Festival organizers sent the following statement to ABC24: "Beale Street Music Festival joins the legions of fans mourning the loss of Taylor Hawkins and our hearts are with his loved ones during this difficult time."

They added updates to the festival will be announced next week.

The band said last Friday that Hawkins' death was a “tragic and untimely loss.” Foo Fighters had been scheduled to play at a festival in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night. Hawkins' final concert was Sunday at another festival in San Isidro, Argentina.