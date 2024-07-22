2022 Orion Free Music Series at Overton Shell lineup announced

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dust off the old lawn chairs and clean out your coolers! The lineup for the 2022 Orion Free Music Series at the Overton Park Shell was released Wednesday.
All concerts, which are free and open to the public, start at 7:30 p.m. at the Overton Park Shell in Midtown Memphis.
The season kicks off with the return of the Sunset Symphony on May 29.
Here's the full lineup:
5/29 - Sunset Symphony*
6/2 - Jackie Venson
6/3 - Shamar Allan
6/4 - Shwayze
6/9 - Sensational Barnes Brothers
6/10 - The Reigning Sound
6/11 - The New Respects
6/14 - Navy Band Great Lakes*
6/16 - Shell Yeah! Durand Jones & The Indications
6/17 - Battle of Santiago
6/18 - Isaiah Sharkey
6/23 - We Banjo 3
6/24 - The Nude Party
6/25 - Stax Music Academy
6/30 - Making Movies
7/1 - Gaby Moreno
7/2 - Cameron Bethany
7/7 - Celisse
7/8 - Maggie Rose
7/9 - The Altons
7/16 - Shell Yeah! St Paul & The Broken Bones
7/22-24 - DreamFest Weekend*
9/2 - Don Ramon Band
9/3 - Stone Soul Picnic*
9/4 - Occupy The Shell*
9/9 - Gone Gone Beyond
9/10 - Lissie
9/15 - Shell Yeah! Almost Elton John Masquerade Ball
9/16 - Don Lifted
9/17 - Country Blues Festival*
9/23 - Shell Yeah! TBD
9/24 - Memphis PowerPop Festival
9/30 - Dottie
10/1 - The Collection
10/7 - Arlo McKinley
10/14 - North Mississippi Allstars
10/15 - Tuba Skinny
10/23 - Shakespeare at The Shell*
Click here for more information about the concert series.