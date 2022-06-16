16 galleries, 16 exhibits at Dixon Gallery and Gardens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Currently on display at Dixon Gallery and Gardens is "Sweet Sixteen", a variety of 16 different and independent exhibitions.



A few of these exhibitions are James Little : Homecoming, a gallery of oil and wax on canvas pieces, Artful Presence : Portraits from the Hattiloo Theater Collection, a selection of portraits of renowned Black playwrights, actors, and other figures in Memphis, Drawing from Life: Sketches by Margaret Oates Dixon, original creator of the Dixon, and Curator’s Circle: Creating a Culture of Collecting at the Dixon, a gallery of oil on canvas paintings.