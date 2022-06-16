x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

16 galleries, 16 exhibits at Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Sweet Sixteen is a new exhibit at the Dixon that host 16 different independent exhibitions.
Credit: Meka Wilson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Currently on display at Dixon Gallery and Gardens is "Sweet Sixteen", a variety of 16 different and independent exhibitions.

A few of these exhibitions are James Little : Homecoming, a gallery of oil and wax on canvas pieces, Artful Presence : Portraits from the Hattiloo Theater Collection, a selection of portraits of renowned Black playwrights, actors, and other figures in Memphis, Drawing from Life: Sketches by Margaret Oates Dixon, original creator of the Dixon, and Curator’s Circle: Creating a Culture of Collecting at the Dixon, a gallery of oil on canvas paintings.

Sweet Sixteen will be on display until July 10th.

RELATED: Check out the winners of Memphis International Airport's student art & photography contest

RELATED: Anime Blues Con in pictures

RELATED: In pictures : Rise Up : Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement at MOSH

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Daily Blast Live: Thursday, June 16, 2022