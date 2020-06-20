Gamers wanted for NBA 2K20 E-Sport Tournament

Organizers say that anyone with an Xbox One platform is eligible to participate in this free tournament, but you must register early.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are a gamer and love sports, then Corpus Christi Parks and Recreation Department's NBA 2K20 online tournament is for you.

Organizers say that anyone with an Xbox One platform is eligible to participate in this free tournament.

The event will run from July 1 through July 3 and will feature a virtual tournament with skilled competitors in the gaming arena.

According to city officials, there are limited spots that will be available, so you must register early.

Quick Game Play Format:

PLAYER 1’s favorite team vs PLAYER 2’s favorite team.

Registration open now through June 28, 2020, at:

Tournament Rules:

1. Please be respectful to your host and other participants. If any malicious behavior is reported, you will be removed from the tournament.

2. Please be on time for your registration and for the actual tournament. You will be disqualified if you are a no-show.

3. You must be registered to qualify for the event.

4. You can play in this tournament only if your registered and in-game names match, otherwise, you will be disqualified.