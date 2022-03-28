Garth Brooks adds second Nashville show | Tickets go on sale Friday

Brand new opening night added to the Country Music stars stadium tour in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Garth Brooks has added a brand new opening night for his stadium tour stop in Nashville.

Garth will perform on Friday, April 15 in addition to the Saturday, April 16th show at Nissan Stadium.

Tickets go on sale online at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 1. You can also get tickets by calling the Garth Brooks line at Tickemaster at (877) 654-2784 or on the Tickmaster app on your mobile device.

NASHVILLE, we have a BRAND NEW Opening Night!!!!!! love, g



Tickets go ON SALE Friday, April 1st, 10am CT! pic.twitter.com/6bI2iuVB1a — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 28, 2022

Ticket prices for the in-the-round seating show are $94.95, all-inclusive, with an eight ticket limit.

April 16 will be Brooks' final tour date.