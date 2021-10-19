Garth Brooks announces two back-to-back nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium

Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — After cancelling five shows in August due to COVID-19 surges, Garth Brooks announced Tuesday, Just Garth, The Ryman and You, two back-to-back shows at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

The intimate two-night event will be November 19 and 20 at 7 p.m.

All tickets are $250, all fees included, and go on sale Friday, October 22 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks. Tickets are limited to four per person.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test will be required for entry.

In May, Garth Brooks was one of five artists to receive one of the most prestigious honors an artist can receive, The Kennedy Center Honor. Garth is the first-ever seven-time recipient of the CMA Entertainer of the Year honor.

Last year, after receiving the Billboard Music Icon Award, Garth released two new albums, his 12th studio album, "FUN" and live album "Triple Live Deluxe."