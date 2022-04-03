Garth Brooks to perform in Nashville in April | Tickets go on sale Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Garth Brooks is coming to Nashville's Nissan Stadium.
The final tour date of Brooks' tour will be April 16, which will be his only Stadium Tour date in Tennessee.
Tickets for the show are $94.95, all-inclusive, and go on sale on March 4 at 10 a.m.
His previous show at Nissan Stadium in summer 2021 was canceled due to severe weather.
There is an eight-ticket limit per purchase, in-the-round seating. You can purchase tickets by clicking here, by calling the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone.