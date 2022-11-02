ICYMI: General Hospital stars attend Halloween costume contest at Graceland

This event was a part of the three-day fan experience that began Friday, October 28th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The stars of General Hospital visited Graceland to interact with fans during a GH inspired Halloween costume contest. Laura Wright, who stars as Carly Spencer, Donnell Turner, who stars as Curtis Ashford, Brook Kerr, who stars as Dr. Portia Robinson, along with Executive Producer Frank Valentini, were in Memphis for the three-day event, and it included exclusive events at the entertainment and exhibit center, as well as The Guest House at Graceland. This marks the third year that the GH cast has had a fan experience at Graceland.

Friday, October 28th, there was a General Hospital inspired Halloween costume contest and five winners were chosen. First place winner was one of the attendees who dressed as the infamous bowl of moss that was part of a set re-design for the Sonny Corinthos character's kitchen.

"To say we were blown away was an understatement. The fans outdid themselves. It was absolutely amazing and incredible, " said Laura Wright. "I couldn't get over the audience participation, and showing up as your favorite General Hospital star. They were absolutely amazing. They were super fun. They were all excited to be there, which makes it fun to be here."

Although she wasn't a winner, Wright gave appreciation to the guest who was dressed as her character, Carly Spencer.

"It just makes it so nice to know that the things that we do on a daily basis, that are kind of, we think are cool and kind of fun, you know, not taking ourselves too seriously sometimes, but taking ourselves seriously other times, they get it! It makes me feel so good," said Brook Kerr.

She mentioned that it's a recharge and that she feels seen, and touched on how the event was really fun, and how difficult it was picking up a costume winner because all were so good. So much so that instead of choosing three winners, they chose five. "My pick was the young Sonny Corinthos, because he had the stare down for each one of us. That was very cute."

"Tonight, to be a part of this amazing costume contest, the level of commitment is flooring, and I didn't expect that, and I was pleasantly surprised. We only gave out five prizes but we could have easily given out ten," said Donnell Turner. Turner's pick was Cyrus. Cyrus was the main antagonist on General Hospital in 2020, and has made consecutive guest appearances on the show since then. "I thought that was really funny, and we love to see men show up at these events, and again, he was in full commitment."