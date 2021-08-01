x
Germantown Community Theatre celebrates its 50th season

A few of the performances include ‘Biloxi Blues,’ ‘Elf Jr.,’ ‘Spamalot,’ and ‘Pride and Prejudice.’
Credit: Media Whalestock - stock.adobe.com

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The year was 1971, when audiences enjoyed ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,’ ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ and ‘You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

Flash forward 50 years, when ‘Clue: Onstage,’ “Motherhood: The Musical,’ and ‘Bright Star’ will entertain patrons at Germantown Community Theatre. GCT is celebrating its 50th season this year.

The 2021-2022 lineup includes:

Ken Ludwig’s: Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood
July 23-August 1, 2021

Motherhood: The Musical
August 27-September 12, 2021

Clue: Onstage
October 15-31, 2021

Elf Jr.
December 3-19, 2021

Biloxi Blues
January 14-30, 2022

Bright Star
February 25-March 13, 2022

Outside Mullingar
April 8-24, 2022

Hundred Days
May 20-June 5, 2022

Smoke on the Mountain
September 9-25, 2022

Wit
Jan 20-Feb 5, 2023

Spamalot
Mar 3-19, 2023

Pride and Prejudice
April 14-30, 2023

