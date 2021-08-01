Germantown Community Theatre celebrates its 50th season

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The year was 1971, when audiences enjoyed ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum,’ ‘Jesus Christ Superstar,’ and ‘You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.
Flash forward 50 years, when ‘Clue: Onstage,’ “Motherhood: The Musical,’ and ‘Bright Star’ will entertain patrons at Germantown Community Theatre. GCT is celebrating its 50th season this year.
The 2021-2022 lineup includes:
Ken Ludwig’s: Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood
July 23-August 1, 2021
Motherhood: The Musical
August 27-September 12, 2021
Clue: Onstage
October 15-31, 2021
Elf Jr.
December 3-19, 2021
Biloxi Blues
January 14-30, 2022
Bright Star
February 25-March 13, 2022
Outside Mullingar
April 8-24, 2022
Hundred Days
May 20-June 5, 2022
Smoke on the Mountain
September 9-25, 2022
Wit
Jan 20-Feb 5, 2023
Spamalot
Mar 3-19, 2023
Pride and Prejudice
April 14-30, 2023