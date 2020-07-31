Germantown Community Theatre postpones theatre activities until January 2021

GCT’s board of directors make unanimous decision due to COVID-19 concerns

GERMANTOWN, Tennessee — ANNOUNCEMENT FROM GERMANTOWN COMMUNITY THEATRE

GCT POSTPONES FOR COVID-19

Germantown, TN (July 29, 2020) — Yesterday, at GCT’s board of directors meeting, it was unanimously decided to postpone all adult theatre activities until January 2021.

The theatre has previously taken multiple precautions to protect patrons and artists through this challenging time. GCT is rescheduling multiple shows and events, but specifically moving all adult programming to the 2021 calendar year.

“Postponing productions is never an easy decision but given the current state of the COVID-19 epidemic it was the right thing to do for patron and actor safety,” states Executive Director, Brian Everson.

“We are very grateful for the feedback of our artists who were scheduled to perform this fall. While this is a disappointment overall, we look forward to welcoming our loyal patrons back when it is safe to do so.”

Teresa Jordan, GCT’s Board President adds, “Rest assured, after this time of staying safely apart, your Germantown Community Theatre will throw open its doors and come roaring back with terrific shows you will not want to miss!"

The adult theatrical season will restart in 2021 as follows:

Wit - January 15-31, 2021

Biloxi Blues - February 19-March 7, 2021

Pride and Prejudice - April 2-11, 2021

Smoke on the Mountain - May 7-23, 2021

Motherhood the Musical - June 17-27, 2021

Shows originally scheduled for the 2020-2021 season, such as Bright Star, Spamalot, and Clue: Onstage, will be moving to season 50.

In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, all patrons holding season membership tickets from season 48 and 49 will be able to use those tickets to any show through Season 50, which will conclude in June 2022.

Educational programming will continue through the fall with a mixture of small group, socially distanced, in-person classes and programming and various digital offerings.