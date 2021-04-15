Get paid $1,000 to binge 'Fixer Upper,' other home improvement shows

WACO, Texas — The video above was published in 2019.
If you're a Wacoan, chances are, you're a huge Chip and Joanna Gaines fan. If only you can get paid watching their show "Fixer Upper."
Turns out, you can!
The website, ReviewHomeWarranties, is offering to pay someone a $1,000 to watch at least 10 episodes of three different home improvement shows.
You'll be able to select from the following:
- Fixer Upper
- Extreme Makeover: Home Edition
- House Hunters
- This Old House
- Flip or Flop
- Property Brothers
- Rehab Addict
- HGTV Design Star
- Flipping Out
- Curb Appeal
- Favorite Youtube Channel
The only requirement is that you watch these episodes within a month and fill out a worksheet telling about your experience.
So, if you are a home improvement enthusiast or just a huge Chip and Jo fan, apply by May 10. You must be at least 18 years old and a US citizen or permanent resident.
The winner will be chosen on May 17.
Also on KCENTV.com: