Get ready Memphis, Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live is coming to the FedEx Forum

Three shows in two days, the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live show will be in Memphis March 19th and 20th. Tickets go on sale January 21st.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday, Saturday, Saturday and Sunday, Sunday, Sunday! Get ready Memphis, the FedEx Forum will be holding the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live for two days!

Starting Friday, January 21st at 10am , tickets will go on sale for the three shows that will take place March 19th and 20th.

The popular tour continues to bring audiences the only opportunity to see real-life versions of famous Hot Wheels monster truck toys including fan favorites Bone Shaker™, Tiger Shark, V8 Bomber™ and Demo Derby plus the all-new Mega Wrex™, Race Ace™ and Bigfoot® Midwest Madness™, the first-ever collaboration between Hot Wheels and Bigfoot.

Event performances will also feature a special appearance from the car-eating, fire-breathing transforming robot MEGASAURUS, and the high-flyers of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, Freestyle Motocross.

There will be two shows on Saturday (March 19th) at 12:30pm and 7:30pm and one show on Sunday (March 20th) at 1:30pm. Fans can purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com or at FedExForum Box Office.