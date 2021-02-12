"God bless us, every one!" Come watch the classic tale come to life on stage at Theatre Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Christmas classic is coming to Theatre Memphis.
Based on the book from Charles Dickens, Jeffrey Posson stages "A Christmas Carol" from now until December 23rd.
For the past 44 years, Ebenezer Scrooge is taken on three journeys with three Christmas spirits that ends up changing the old man's heart towards the holiday. "A Christmas Carol" has been performed on Lohrey Stage every December and has become a Memphis holiday tradition for the whole family.
For performance times and to buy tickets, you can visit here.