New performing arts camp at Graceland

Graceland's Performing Arts Camp is in it's fourth year. Here is what you can expect this Summer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Elvis Presley's Graceland in Memphis is hosting a Performing Arts Camp this summer. The camp takes place June 28 through July 3, and kids ages 6 years to 17 years can participate.

As part of the experience, the campers will be a part of an on-stage performance at the Graceland Soundstage, with Patrick Dunn, who was the 2021 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist winner, and who is also a New York City theater actor.

Katelyn Nichols, who will be Camp Director this year, is an actor and voiceover artist. She coaches youth at her studio in New York City, and records for TV and radio.

According to The Graceland Performing Arts Camp, it's program is an immersive theater arts and music experience for kids ages 6 years to 17 years, where they can explore their creativity in acting, singing, and dancing during workshops led by local and Broadway professionals.

Did you know that Elvis Presley's Graceland has a summer camp program for kids? The Graceland Performing Arts Camp is returning June 28-July 3 for its fourth year! Registration is now open! More at https://t.co/ZtV3VSvw4U pic.twitter.com/WKJghxw5AH — Graceland (@VisitGraceland) April 28, 2022

Over five days, campers will participate in activities that will lead up to a performance showcase that they will present on stage at the Guest House Theater for family and friends on Saturday afternoon.

While campers are enjoying activities during the day, parents and other family members can enjoy other Graceland attractions, such as, Memphis Attraction Tours, and relaxing poolside at the Guest House. During The Graceland Performing Arts Camp welcoming night, families can enjoy evening tours of Graceland Mansion, a dinner at Presley Motor’s Automobile Museum, and activities for families at Elvis Presley’s Memphis.