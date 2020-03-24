Hamilton, Cats, and The Lion King highlight Orpheum Theatre’s 2020-2021 Broadway Season

Other shows include Mean Girls, Jesus Christ Superstar, Escape to Margaritaville, The Band’s Visit, and Hadestown

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM THE ORPHEUM THEATRE:

ORPHEUM THEATRE ANNOUNCES 2020-2021 BROADWAY SEASON FEATURING A RETURN ENGAGEMENT OF HAMILTON

The Orpheum Theatre Group is pleased to announce the 2020-2021 Broadway Season. Current season ticket holders can renew now, and new season tickets will go on sale at a later date.

“From recent Tony winners to great comedic musicals to returning classics, this season has something for everyone,” said Brett Batterson, Orpheum President & CEO. “I am honored to present this Broadway series to our audience.”

The 2020-2021 subscription series begins with ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE, the musical comedy featuring timeless Jimmy Buffett songs.

The iconic musical phenomenon JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR arrives in December in celebration of its 50th anniversary.

Kicking off 2021, Regina George and the Plastics take the stage in Tina Fey’s MEAN GIRLS.

The 10-time Tony Award winning Best Musical (2018) THE BAND’S VISIT arrives in March 2021 featuring a soul seducing score and thrillingly talented onstage musicians.

Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album HADESTOWN, intertwining the two mythic tales of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice and King Hades and his wife Persephone, follows in May.

Closing out this exciting season is a three-week return of HAMILTON in July.

Season options include a highly anticipated return of Disney’s THE LION KING and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved musical CATS.

The 2020-2021 Orpheum Broadway Season is generously sponsored in part by Memphis Area Honda Dealers and SunTrust now Truist.

Current season ticket holders can renew now by logging on to Orpheum-Memphis.com/Account. For more information about season tickets visit orpheum-memphis.com/season. The public on-sale for individual shows and group tickets will be announced at a later date.