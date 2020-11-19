WATCH: Harlem Globetrotters break 3 Guinness World Records in 1 day

The Harlem Globetrotters added three new record titles to the team's 24 total Guinness World Records titles.

EMERSON, Georgia — Setting one world record is pretty cool, right? How about setting three in one day?

The Harlem Globetrotters added three new record titles Wednesday, Nov. 18 to the team's 24 total Guinness World Records titles.

The team broke the following records Wednesday, Nov. 18 on Guinness World Records Day:

Highest throw and catch of a spinning basketball (set by Dragon Taylor at 20 feet 1 inch)

Most bounced basketball figure-eight moves in one minute (set by Too Tall Winston with 62 moves)

Farthest behind-the-back basketball shot (set by Wham Middleton at 45 feet 6 inches)

The records were broken at the LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson, Georgia, and verified onsite by official Guinness World Records adjudicator Spencer Cammarano.