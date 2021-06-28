Headline entertainment returns to Gold Strike Casino Resort Friday, August 20

The Wallflowers to kick-off first leg of summer tour at Gold Strike’s Millennium Theatre

TUNICA, Mississippi — Live music will again fill Gold Strike Casino Resort’s Millennium Theatre as headline entertainment makes its long-awaited return to MGM Resorts International’s Mid-South resort. GRAMMY Award-winning rock band The Wallflowers will be the first group to take the stage in nearly 18 months with a performance on Friday, Aug. 20.



“We have been anxiously awaiting the day we could welcome back headline entertainment,” said MGM Resorts’ Southeast Region Senior Vice President of Marketing and Operations Brandon Dardeau. “Guests are eager to enjoy live music and now is the time to welcome them back to the Millennium Theatre.”

The Wallflowers kick off their summer tour with a stop at the Millennium Theatre. Led by frontman Jakob Dylan, son of legendary Bob Dylan, the band has earned a string of Gold and Platinum albums since the release of its self-titled debut in 1992. Their “Bringing Down the Horse” album featured hit songs “6th Avenue Heartache,” “3 Marlenas,” “The Difference” and “One Headlight,” which won two GRAMMY Awards and is listed at No. 58 in Rolling Stone’s list of 100 Greatest Pop Songs. The group is set to release its long-awaited seventh album, “Exit Wounds,” on Friday, July 9.

Multi-platinum entertainer Sara Evans, one of the most-played female artists on country radio in the last two decades, is scheduled to perform Friday, Sept. 3. A winner of the Academy of Country Music Top Female Vocalist accolade as well as numerous American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Country Music Association, CMT and GRAMMY Awards nominations, Evans also earned the CMA Video of the Year honors for her chart-topper “Born to Fly.” Four of her other singles also reached No. 1, including “No Place That Far,” “Suds In The Bucket,” “A Real Fine Place to Start” and “A Little Bit Stronger.”



Mississippi native and country legend LeAnn Rimes is scheduled to return to Gold Strike on Friday, Oct. 1. A native of Jackson, Miss., Rimes rose to stardom in 1991 at the age of 13 with the release of “Blue.” Since that time, she has sold more than 37 million records worldwide while winning two GRAMMY Awards, three Academy of Country Music Awards and 12 Billboard Music Awards. Her hits include “Can’t Fight the Moonlight,” “How Do I Live” and “Something’s Gotta Give.”

After the show, enjoy live entertainment at STAGE2. Located in the center of the casino action with no cover charge, live music is offered nightly at STAGE2, from 7 -11 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 7 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Thursdays, and 9 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

