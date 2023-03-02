Here are some Saturday events in the Bluff City on Feb. 4, 2023

After a heavy week filled with winter weather, many might be itching to get out and do something. Here are a few activities in Memphis on Feb. 4, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a week filled with winter weather, many Memphians might be ready to get out of the house. Luckily, there are a few key events taking place in the city on Feb. 4 specifically:

Collage Dance Collective's 'Rise'

This annual piece centers on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his final speech — "The Mountaintop Speech." The speech was given in Memphis right before Dr. King was assassinated in 1968.

The performance is at the Cannon Center on Saturday and starts at 7:30 p.m.

The Bluff City Polar Bear Plunge and Chili Cook Off

Organized by the Special Olympics Tennessee, the "Bluff City Polar Bear Plunge and Chili Cook off" is already raising money through donors.

The cook off takes place at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium at 10 a.m.





'Cirque Du C-MOM' at Children's Museum of Memphis

For the kids — The Children's Museum of Memphis' annual fundraising event "Cirque Du C-Mom in Wonderland" kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

The event is described as a place where families can "party for a cause." An evening of dining, dancing and events in cocktail attire or "Wonderland-ful character" costumes are encouraged, yet not required.

'Literature is Liberating' at Crosstown Concourse

Last but not least, the "Literature is Liberating" festival is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Crosstown Concourse.