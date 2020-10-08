Here’s how to catch a Metallica concert this month in Memphis and Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Rock and Rock Hall of Fame band Metallica is coming to Memphis and Southaven August 29 as part of Encore Drive-In Nights.
The iconic heavy metal band made the announcement on Twitter Monday. Their tweet said, “We’re bringing the Metallica live experience to a drive-in theater near you on August 29 with a concert filmed for the big screen, presented by @encoredrivein ! Tix go on sale Friday, 8/14 with a Fifth Member presale on Wednesday, 8/12”
You have an opportunity to see this concert at the Malco Drive-In (5310 Summer Ave) in Memphis and the Landers Center (4560 Venture Dr) in Southaven.
Here are details from Encore Drive-In Nights’ website:
Tickets for Encore Drive-In Nights featuring METALLICA go on sale Friday, August 14 at 12pm local venue time.
METALLICA will be the first rock band to be featured in the Encore Drive-In Nights series, with a full set airing at hundreds of drive-ins across the United States and Canada on Saturday, August 29.
Shot especially for this one-night-only event, the band's first show of 2020 will go down as one of the most unique and memorable METALLICA experiences of all time.
The event will also include a special guest performance by Three Days Grace. GA Tickets will be sold for $115 per vehicle (up to 6 people).
Every ticket purchase will include four digital downloads of METALLICA's S&M2, the long-awaited album documenting the two historic concerts that reunited the band and San Francisco Symphony for the first time in 20 years.
Encore Drive-In Nights showcase the world’s most iconic music stars with performances filmed exclusively for drive-in theaters across North America.
From the safety of your vehicle, you get a night out to enjoy a cinematic concert experience under the summer sky.