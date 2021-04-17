“The plan is to make this into six moving sound stages, gift shops, museums, dining, and a movie experience extravaganza,” said Marie Pizano, MVP3 CEO.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many have been wondering what will happen to the Malco theater in Hickory Hill.

Well, there are big plans underway and we're telling you all about it.

It is vacant now.

“You’ve got sticks. I’ve got a match. Together, we’re going to make a fire,” said Marie Pizano, MVP3 CEO.

It's a fire that will be blazing into a new era for the Malco Majestic Cinema in Hickory HIll.

Pizano's company, MVP3, is behind this $50 million redevelopment project.

“It’s 20 years in the making. It’s about time we shake, rattle, and roll again in Memphis,” said Pizano.

What's to come? Here is phase one.

“The plan is to make this into six moving sound stages, gift shops, museums, dining, and a movie experience extravaganza,” said Pizano.

Phase two will begin shortly after.

“Phase two is the outlook center which we will have the sports complex, technology showcase, and an indoor family entertainment,” said Pizano.

Lastly, there is phase three.

“Phase three is the hotel up to 150 room hospitality and a future plan to bring in an indoor theme park and outdoor movie sets,” said Pizano.

Darnell Stitts is with ATWEC Technologies partnering with MVP3 to bring the family life center sports complex.

“It makes me feel good just to have a sports facility here in Hickory Hill for a family can come, bring their loved ones, and feel safe,” said Stitts.

MVP3 Entertainment Group CEO/Founder Marie Pizano holds a presser today to talk about her 50 million dollar project to turn the Malco Majestic property into a destination not only for movies and dining, but also sound and movie studios, a sportsplex for families and a hotel. pic.twitter.com/tyz9wgEUNG — Janice Bridges (@local24janice) April 17, 2021

Many in the community are looking forward to the change.

“This will be amazing to help our constituents in Memphis and Shelby County. We’re looking to employ our youth. That’s a big deal. Give them something to do. Stop some of this crime that’s going on in Memphis,” said Shelisa Cox, Hickory Hill community leader. “This is in the heart of District 12. I just love my district.”

The new facility will bring hundreds of jobs.