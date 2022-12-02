x
Holiday Wonders kicks off this week at Memphis Botanic Garden

The dates for December are the 1st through the 4th, and the 8th through the 23rd.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This week begins the Holiday Wonders at Memphis Botanic Garden. The event kicked off December 1st, from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Guests will experience eight acres of holiday lights, with updated themes as well as previous ones, included the Alice in Wonderland plant sculptures. 

The dates to view Holiday Wonders at the Garden are December 1st through 4th, and December 8th through the 23rd, from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m., with the last entry being 7:30 p.m.

Experience Holiday Wonders at the Garden

For more info on this event and for tickets : www.membg.org.

